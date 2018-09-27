Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 1:01 pm

Ariel Winter Heads Out After a Busy Day at the Studio!

Ariel Winter has her hands full at the studio!

The 20-year-old Modern Family star was seen leaving the studio after a session on Wednesday (September 26) in Studio City, Calif.

Ariel was seen juggling some plastic containers, papers, her wallet and car keys as she made her way out after a busy day.

Ariel recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (September 25), where she talked about growing up with her TV parents on Modern Family. She also got quite a scare. Watch now!
Photos: BACKGRID
