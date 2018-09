Avril Lavigne Performs 'Head Above Water' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Avril Lavigne hits the stage as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (September 26) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old singer performed her personal piano ballad “Head Above Water” for the first time ever, marking her first television appearance in years.

The track serves as the lead single from her upcoming album, which is set to be released later this year – Watch the official music video here!

Catch the first ever performance of “Head Above Water” below…



Avril Lavigne – Head Above Water (‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’)

FYI: Avril is wearing a dress by Michael Costello.