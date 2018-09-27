Top Stories
Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' &ndash; Watch Now!

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' – Watch Now!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Thu, 27 September 2018 at 1:26 am

Bad Bunny Makes Television Debut With 'Estamos Bien' Dedicated to Hurricane Maria Victims - Watch!

Bad Bunny Makes Television Debut With 'Estamos Bien' Dedicated to Hurricane Maria Victims - Watch!

Bad Bunny is making his big debut!

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton superstar performed “Estamos Bien” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 26).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bad Bunny

The performance was dedicated to Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria victims.

Before the performance, he addressed the crowd with a speech, while images from the destruction of Hurricane Maria flashed on the backdrop.

“One year after the hurricane, there’s still people without electricity in their homes. More than 3000 people died and Trump is still denying. But, you know what?” he said before launching into the song.

Watch his performance of “Estamos Bien” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
bad bunny fallon september 2018 01
bad bunny fallon september 2018 02
bad bunny fallon september 2018 03
bad bunny fallon september 2018 04

Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
Posted to: Bad Bunny, Jimmy Fallon

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Leah Jenner officially files for divorce from husband Brandon - TMZ
  • The stars of Riverdale are teasing season 3 - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Vanderpump is getting called out by one of her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates - TooFab
  • The new trailer for the Transformers spin-off is out now - Lainey Gossip
  • Camila Cabello is hard at work on her second album - Just Jared Jr
  • This former Disney Channel star was reportedly considered for the American Idol reboot - Gossip Cop