Bad Bunny Makes Television Debut With 'Estamos Bien' Dedicated to Hurricane Maria Victims - Watch!

Bad Bunny is making his big debut!

The 24-year-old Puerto Rican Latin trap and reggaeton superstar performed “Estamos Bien” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (September 26).

The performance was dedicated to Puerto Rico’s Hurricane Maria victims.

Before the performance, he addressed the crowd with a speech, while images from the destruction of Hurricane Maria flashed on the backdrop.

“One year after the hurricane, there’s still people without electricity in their homes. More than 3000 people died and Trump is still denying. But, you know what?” he said before launching into the song.

Watch his performance of “Estamos Bien” below!