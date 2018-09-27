Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Reacts to Lady Gaga's 'A Star Is Born'

Barbra Streisand famously starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born and won an Oscar for Best Music for her song “Evergreen.”

Now, she’s reacting to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s 2018 film, which will hit theaters next week.

“I haven’t seen the full cut, but it’s very good,” Barbra told Billboard. “Every time that film is made it’s a success. I loved Judy Garland‘s version, I like this one a lot, and I liked mine (laughs).”

The film was also made in 1954, starring Judy, and in 1937.
Photos: Getty
