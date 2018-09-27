Top Stories
'Dark Phoenix' Releases First Teaser Poster &amp; Trailer - Watch Now!

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' &ndash; Watch Now!

Katy Perry &amp; Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Thu, 27 September 2018 at 8:42 am

Barbra Streisand Releases 'Don't Lie To Me,' Announces New Album 'Walls' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Barbra Streisand Releases 'Don't Lie To Me,' Announces New Album 'Walls' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Barbra Streisand has announced a new album, Walls, and the first single off of that album “Don’t Lie to Me.”

The legendary singer’s new album will be released on November 2 and you can pre-order it on iTunes right now.

“I had to write this song,” Barbra told Billboard about the song. “These times gave me energy…There’s a light coming in and hope for the future. We have to grow as a nation.”

Barbra hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2005! Be sure to check it out!

Listen to the brand new Barbra Streisand song below!

Stay tuned for the lyrics, right here!
Photos: Getty
