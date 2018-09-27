Barbra Streisand Releases Trump-Protest Song 'Don't Lie To Me' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Barbra Streisand has announced a new album, Walls, and the first single off of that album “Don’t Lie to Me.”

The legendary singer’s new album will be released on November 2 and you can pre-order it on iTunes right now.

“I had to write this song,” Barbra told Billboard about the song. “These times gave me energy…There’s a light coming in and hope for the future. We have to grow as a nation.” She added, “It’s my protest, in a sense, about this unprecedented time in our history. What it says about America.”

All but confirming the song is about Donald Trump, she said, “The Liar in Chief, the Groper in Chief. Yeah, I’ve written many articles about this… this person… who has no manners, insults everybody, makes fun of disabled people. I don’t know what to say, I’ve written like 15 Huffington Post pieces.”

Barbra hasn’t released an album of original songs since 2005! Be sure to check it out!

Listen to the brand new Barbra Streisand song below!

Stay tuned for the lyrics, right here!