Bella Hadid Wows in Pink Gown While Stepping Out During Paris Fashion Week!

Bella Hadid struts her way to her ride as she leaves the George V Hotel on Thursday night (September 27) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model looked so glam in a striking pink gown she stepped out for the night to the Golf for Good event held at Le Boeuf sur le Toit restaurant.

Bella was also recently spotted in a chic rain jacket and matching hat as she stepped out to do some sightseeing around the City of Lights.

The night before, Bella joined close friend Kendall Jenner at YouTube’s cocktail party!