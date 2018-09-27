Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 8:13 pm

Bella Hadid Wows in Pink Gown While Stepping Out During Paris Fashion Week!

Bella Hadid Wows in Pink Gown While Stepping Out During Paris Fashion Week!

Bella Hadid struts her way to her ride as she leaves the George V Hotel on Thursday night (September 27) in Paris, France.

The 21-year-old model looked so glam in a striking pink gown she stepped out for the night to the Golf for Good event held at Le Boeuf sur le Toit restaurant.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

Bella was also recently spotted in a chic rain jacket and matching hat as she stepped out to do some sightseeing around the City of Lights.

The night before, Bella joined close friend Kendall Jenner at YouTube’s cocktail party!
Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 01
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 02
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 03
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 04
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 05
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 06
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 07
bella hadid wows in pink gown while stepping out during paris fashion week 08

Photos: Backgrid USA, INSTAR
Posted to: Bella Hadid

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop