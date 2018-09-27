Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 2:42 am

Brad Pitt & Lena Dunham Film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' in LA!

Brad Pitt and Lena Dunham are hard at work!

The two stars were seen filming scenes for their upcoming movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood on Wednesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

Co-star Margaret Qualley was seen taking a break with Brad, enjoying their time behind a bus during the busy shoot day.

Director Quentin Tarantino and Lena were spotted chatting in between scenes.

The film follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double who embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry during the Helter Skelter reign of terror in 1969 Los Angeles.

