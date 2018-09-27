Celebrities React to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's Testimony About Alleged Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault
Moments ago, the testimony and questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh ended, and celebrities are taking their Twitter to show support to the doctor.
Dr Ford underwent about four hours of sitting and answering questions at the hearing. She gave a statement, and was then questioned by various senators about the night of the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred when she was only 15 years old.
At one point, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, asked Dr. Ford how sure she was that Kavanaugh was the man who assaulted her, to which she responded, “One hundred percent.”
Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani, and more have taken to social media to show their support.
Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford is telling the truth. It could not be more clear. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage today. It is a historic level of bravery.
— billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford is what a true patriot actually looks like. She is willing to risk everything for the good of her country. True courage.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 27, 2018
If you listened to that opening statement by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and it did not break your heart, please go see a cardiologist because you have no heart.
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 27, 2018
I believe you Dr. Ford. You are a hero to people everywhere who are victims of sexual assault. Thank you for making your voice heard at the expense of you and your family’s peace, in order to perform your civic duty.
— Phillipa Soo (@Phillipasoo) September 27, 2018
The sooner we vote people like @LindseyGrahamSC out of office, the better. How do you sit through Dr. Ford’s testimony and then say that it’s nothing more than a “delay tactic”? You have a lot of soul searching to do. Might I suggest you start with @RAINN.
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 27, 2018
I stand in awe of #DrChristineBlaseyFord. A woman old enough to remember the abuse of #AnitaHill, fully aware of what was going to happen to her life and yet, like her
30 yrs earlier, she persevered. Thank you Dr Ford 🙏🏻
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 27, 2018
Kamala Harris is doing what she does. She is telling the truth. Listen as she tells Dr Ford how the GOP misled her into believing this kangaroo court is legitimate. #KamalaHarris
— Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) September 27, 2018
Remember that when you say Dr. Ford is falsifying her testimony against Kavanaugh, you’re saying that she is willingly placing herself and her family under attack and worldwide scrutiny for, what, attention? Shame on you.
— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) September 27, 2018
Dr. Ford. Thank you for your courage. We believe you. #hero #patriot #BelieveSurviors #DrFord #DrChristineBlaseyFord CALL YOUR SENATORS NOW. Keep calling 202-224-3121 #StopKavanuagh photo by Win McNamee/Getty – from @paulwdowns Instagram pic.twitter.com/e2qJOLMWiM
— D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) September 27, 2018