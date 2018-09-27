Celebrities React to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's Testimony About Alleged Brett Kavanaugh Sexual Assault

Moments ago, the testimony and questioning of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh ended, and celebrities are taking their Twitter to show support to the doctor.

Dr Ford underwent about four hours of sitting and answering questions at the hearing. She gave a statement, and was then questioned by various senators about the night of the alleged incident, which reportedly occurred when she was only 15 years old.

At one point, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, asked Dr. Ford how sure she was that Kavanaugh was the man who assaulted her, to which she responded, “One hundred percent.”

Celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Eichner, Kumail Nanjiani, and more have taken to social media to show their support.

Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2018

