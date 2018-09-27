Chrissy Teigen Says She Can't See Herself 'Regretting Having A Ton of Kids'

Chrissy Teigen is all smiles as she attends a fan meet and greet signing event for her brand new book “Cravings: Hungry For More” on Wednesday (September 26) in Los Angeles.

While promoting her second cook book, the 32-year-old entertainer opened up about expanding her family with her husband John Legend.

“John wants however many kids I want. That’s the good thing with John—he is down for it,” Chrissy told People for the cover of this week’s issue. “Are we ready right now? No! I really love having two, but I think when I’m 70, I’ll look back and say, ‘Oh, I wish I had more.’ I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Chrissy and John, 39, are already parents to their daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 4 months.