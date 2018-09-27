Dakota Johnson Shops with Friends in New York

Dakota Johnson shares a laugh with her friends while shopping in a clothing store on Thursday afternoon (September 27) in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Bad Times at the El Royale, which will hit theaters on October 12.

In a new magazine interview, Dakota addressed her relationship with boyfriend Chris Martin, though she didn’t want to talk much about it.

The hot couple was spotted this past weekend while attending the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in the Los Angeles area.