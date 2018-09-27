Darren Criss Hangs Out with Sarah Michelle Gellar at WE Day UN 2018 in NYC!

Darren Criss flashes a smirk as he arrives for a day of fun at the 2018 WE Day UN!

The 31-year-old Emmy-winning actor was joined at the event by Sarah Michelle Gellar as they attended the event held on Wednesday afternoon (September 26) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss

Other stars at the event included Princess Beatrice, actors Jacob Tremblay and Kendrick Sampson, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and DJ R3hab.

The WE Movement encourages kids to get involved around their community to help make a difference in the world.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…