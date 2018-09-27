Top Stories
Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Dyed Her Hair Blonde After Filming 'A Star Is Born' – Watch Now!

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Do First Red Carpet Together Since Their Reconciliation

Meet the 20 Contestants Competing on 'Survivor' Season 37, Airing Tonight!

Thu, 27 September 2018 at 12:18 am

Darren Criss Hangs Out with Sarah Michelle Gellar at WE Day UN 2018 in NYC!

Darren Criss Hangs Out with Sarah Michelle Gellar at WE Day UN 2018 in NYC!

Darren Criss flashes a smirk as he arrives for a day of fun at the 2018 WE Day UN!

The 31-year-old Emmy-winning actor was joined at the event by Sarah Michelle Gellar as they attended the event held on Wednesday afternoon (September 26) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Other stars at the event included Princess Beatrice, actors Jacob Tremblay and Kendrick Sampson, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez, former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and DJ R3hab.

The WE Movement encourages kids to get involved around their community to help make a difference in the world.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Darren Criss, Jacob Tremblay, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kendrick Sampson, Laurie Hernandez, Princess Beatrice, R3hab, Sarah Michelle Gellar

