Thu, 27 September 2018 at 5:00 am

Ed Westwick is All Smiles Jetting Out of LAX Airport

Ed Westwick is All Smiles Jetting Out of LAX Airport

Ed Westwick flashes a smile as he arrives at LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old former Gossip Girl star kept things cool in a brown leather jacket, black hat, and jeans as he arrived for his flight out of town.

Back in August, Ed was spotted stepping out in West Hollywood, just a couple weeks after the D.A. rejected three sexual assault cases he was involved in.

During his outing last month, Ed also revealed that he plans on getting back to work soon!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Ed Westwick

