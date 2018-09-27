Top Stories
Ellen DeGeneres Premieres 'Original' Trailer for 'A Star Is Born' Without Lady Gaga - Watch Now!

Did you know Lady Gaga wasn’t the original pick for A Star Is Born? Ellen DeGeneres does – and she has the footage to prove it!

The daytime TV host premiered the “original” trailer for A Star Is Born ahead of Gaga‘s appearance on the show – and it’s hilarious.

No spoilers here, but…someone else is playing Gaga‘s role alongside Bradley Cooper! Would you want to see this version of the film?

Watch the hilarious “original” version of the Star Is Born trailer below.
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
