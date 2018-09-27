Ellie Bamber Opens Up About Her Acting Journey & Her Favorite Actresses!

Ellie Bamber graces the cover of Rollacoster‘s Autumn/Winter 2018 issue, available now to pre-order.

Here’s what the 21-year-old The Nutcracker and the Four Realms actress had to say…

On her favorite actresses: “Definitely Nicole Kidman. Moulin Rouge was one of those films that I watched as a kid and was like ‘Oh my god, that’s what I want to do.’ And I love Emma Stone, I think she’s a really amazing actress.”

On her upcoming Les Mis mini-series: “The funniest thing is that I was in the musical version of it at my school when I was younger. I really like re-imagining the classics and looking at all the different adaptation. With our version of Les Mis, it’s very much based on the book – which is wonderful because there’s so much detail in it. It’s 1500 pages!”

On her acting journey: “I think I can be very self-critical, for sure. I’ve still got tons to learn. But it makes me really, really excited, I think you can probably hear that. I don’t know much at all, so I’m looking forward to being challenged more and learning more from my peers and directors. I’m always ready. I just want to be as open to that as I can possibly be.”

