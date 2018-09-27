Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 8:26 pm

Emilia Clarke Shows Off Shorter Hair Inspired by 'Gwyneth & Brad'

Emilia Clarke puts her short new hairstyle on display while heading into the Hollywood Bowl to watch a Florence + the Machine concert on Wednesday (September 26) in Hollywood.

The 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram account the next day to share a new photo of the haircut and reveal the inspiration for the look.

“Me: I’m thinking when Gwyneth and Brad had the same hair cut,” Emilia captioned the photo. “@jennychohair : I got ‘chu.”

Emilia added in hashtag format that she would love an extra two feet of legs and that she loves the new look for its low maintenance.

Emilia recently wrapped the final season of Game of Thrones.
emilia clarke pixie cut 01
emilia clarke pixie cut 02
emilia clarke pixie cut 03
emilia clarke pixie cut 04
emilia clarke pixie cut 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Emilia Clarke

