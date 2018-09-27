Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Abs at Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Show

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her abs while at the Paco Rabanne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Le Grand Palais on Thursday (September 27) in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the show were the Haim sisters – Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim – as well as French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and actress/model Dree Hemingway.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the week as the event continues. Stay tuned for lots more photos!