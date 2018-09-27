Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 1:11 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Abs at Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Show

Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Abs at Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Show

Emily Ratajkowski is showing off her abs while at the Paco Rabanne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Le Grand Palais on Thursday (September 27) in Paris, France.

Also in attendance at the show were the Haim sisters – Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim – as well as French fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and actress/model Dree Hemingway.

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and we’ll be bringing you updates throughout the week as the event continues. Stay tuned for lots more photos!
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 01
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 02
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 03
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 04
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 05
emily ratajkowski haim paco rabanne show 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alana Haim, Carine Roitfeld, Danielle Haim, Dree Hemingway, Emily Ratajkowski, Este Haim, Haim

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop