Gisele Bundchen Got a Breast Augmentation But Immediately Regretted It

Gisele Bundchen reveals in her new memoir, “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,” that she had a boob job in 2015 after breastfeeding her two kids, Benjamin and Vivian, left her looking uneven.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver. I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it,” the 38-year-old supermodel told People.

So, she went under the knife in 2015 but immediately regretted it.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize,” she continued. “For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable.”

However, her husband Tom Brady was very supportive. “He just said, ‘I love you no matter what’ and that I looked beautiful. This was definitely another lesson: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But I wish I would have learned that a different way.”