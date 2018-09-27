Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 7:07 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Reportedly Set to Marry This Weekend!

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk Reportedly Set to Marry This Weekend!

Gwyneth Paltrow and fiance Brad Falchuk are reportedly getting married this weekend!

The actress, who is celebrating her 46th birthday today (September 27), will be tying the knot with Brad, 47, in a private and intimate ceremony in the Hamptons this weekend, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Brad wrote such a sweet note for Gwyneth to celebrate her birthday.

“It’s this timeless beauty’s birthday today. She was born with endless gifts – big blue eyes, a brain and heart overflowing with curiosity, generosity and possibility and those heartbreakingly long legs that go on and on – but she never rests on any of them,” Brad wrote on his Instagram account.

Gwyneth, you are the hardest working person I know. From your first cup of coffee in the morning to your last cup of whiskey at night. From the gym to the office to homework at the kitchen table. You give us all of you, all the time. And always with a smile (well, almost always),” he added. “Maybe that’s why, even though you are the best person ever, you keep getting better every year. Happy birthday, Love.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop