Gwyneth Paltrow Explains How She 'Broke Out' of Postpartum Depression Without Medication

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about postpartum depression, and how she overcame the diagnosis without medicine.

The 46-year-old actress spoke out on her goop podcast on Tuesday (September 25).

“I had postnatal depression, as you know, after my son. A doctor tried to put me on antidepressants and I thought, if I need them, then yes, I’ll come back to it,” she explained, saying she opted for alternative therapies instead.

While clarifying that antidepressants “are lifesavers for certain people for sure,” she said she thought to herself: “What if I went to therapy and I started exercising again, and I stopped drinking alcohol and I just gave myself a period of regeneration and I slept more? I really broke out of it,” she said.

