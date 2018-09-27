Hari Nef Reveals Obsession with the Salem Witch Trials as a Kid

Hari Nef made her debut late show appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (September 26) in New York City.

The 25-year-old actress explained some youth slang to host Seth, talked about what drew her to her latest film Assassination Nation and dished about the persistence of witch trials in American history.

“It takes place in a town called Salem,” Hari expressed. “When I was a kid I was obsessed with them, I would go to Salem every autumn just to walk around. They have this festival and everything. Oh yeah, and there’s this museum with this giant statue of satin. It’s my favorite museum.”



