Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth to Reunite for 'Wicked' Halloween Special with Guest Ariana Grande!

Original stars of the smash-hit musical Wicked, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, will reunite for NBC’s special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

The Broadway stars and Tony-winning actresses played Elphaba and Glinda in the musical, and they will host and perform in the new program.

Other performers set to take the stage for the special include Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, the current Broadway company of Wicked, and more!

The special is set to air on Monday, October 29 at 10pm ET/PT. Be sure to tune in!