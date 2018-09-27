Indie Artist Børns Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Garrett Borns, known as indie entertainer Børns, is responding to allegations of sexual misconduct made by Twitter users last week.

“I am both hurt and angered over the disturbing and false allegations that have been spread over the past few days on social media,” the 26-year-old artist wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “All of the relationships I had were legal and consensual. They ended abruptly and that obviously caused hurt feelings, but for anyone to suggest anything beyond that is irresponsible.”

One woman who came forward was 16 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, and another was 19 years old.