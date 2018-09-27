Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Irina Shayk Gets In a Morning Workout in Los Angeles

Irina Shayk Gets In a Morning Workout in Los Angeles

Irina Shayk bounces a medicine ball during her workout with her trainer on Tuesday morning (September 25) in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old supermodel flashed her toned abs in a tied-up white T-shirt and black leggings while she worked up a sweat.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

Earlier that day, Irina was spotted wearing a sweater and jeans as she got dropped off at the gym by her assistant.

Irina was recently in Italy where she supported longtime love Bradley Cooper at the premiere of A Star is Born at the 2018 Venice Film Festival!

Photos: Backgrid USA
