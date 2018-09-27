Jason Biggs Wears Short Shorts for a Raisin Bran Workout!

Jason Biggs is working on his “BranBod” and he has some colorful workout gear for his exercises!

The 40-year-old former American Pie actor filmed his Kellogg’s Raisin Bran BranBod Plan video and worked on his moves on Wednesday (September 26) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jason put his toned muscles on display for the fun fitness shoot.

Jason most recently starred in the indie film Who We Are Now alongside Julianne Nicholson and Zachary Quinto. You can rent it now on demand!