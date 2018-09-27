Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 10:31 pm

Jason Biggs Wears Short Shorts for a Raisin Bran Workout!

Jason Biggs is working on his “BranBod” and he has some colorful workout gear for his exercises!

The 40-year-old former American Pie actor filmed his Kellogg’s Raisin Bran BranBod Plan video and worked on his moves on Wednesday (September 26) in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jason put his toned muscles on display for the fun fitness shoot.

Jason most recently starred in the indie film Who We Are Now alongside Julianne Nicholson and Zachary Quinto. You can rent it now on demand!

jason biggs raisin bran pics 01
jason biggs raisin bran pics 02
jason biggs raisin bran pics 03
jason biggs raisin bran pics 04
jason biggs raisin bran pics 05
jason biggs raisin bran pics 06
jason biggs raisin bran pics 07
jason biggs raisin bran pics 08
jason biggs raisin bran pics 09
jason biggs raisin bran pics 10
jason biggs raisin bran pics 11
jason biggs raisin bran pics 12
jason biggs raisin bran pics 13
jason biggs raisin bran pics 14
jason biggs raisin bran pics 15
jason biggs raisin bran pics 16
jason biggs raisin bran pics 17
jason biggs raisin bran pics 18

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss
