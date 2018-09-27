Top Stories
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files For Divorce From Roger Mathews

It’s a sad day in Jersey.

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews after nearly three years of marriage.

According to court documents filed in Ocean County, New Jersey two weeks, the 32-year-old reality star cited “irreconcilable differences,” and says their marriage has been on the rocks for the past six months, TMZ reports.

Jenni and Roger‘s relationship has been played out since they first started dating during the early days of Jersey Shore.

Roger decided not to join Jenni in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot series.

Jenni and Roger have two children – Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2.
