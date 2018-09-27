Jessie J Announces Holiday Album 'This Christmas Day'

Jessie J will be getting fans into the holiday spirit this year with her upcoming album This Christmas Day!

The singer is collaborating with Boyz II Men on “Winter Wonderland” and Babyface on “This Christmas Song.” There are also two songs produced by David Foster on the album.

This Christmas Day will arrive in stores and on all digital retailers on October 26.

“I had so much fun recording this holiday album! I did it in fourteen days around my Summer tour, flying back and forth to LA from Europe. The chance to work with David Foster, Babyface, Rodney Jerkins, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Boyz II Men was a DREAM COME TRUE. The talent they all have blows my mind,” Jessie said in a statement. “I love Christmas music and finally had the opportunity to record a Christmas album, I hope you enjoy the music with your loved ones and create magical memories at my favorite time of the year.”

Jessie is also heading on tour in October!