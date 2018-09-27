John Legend & Misty Copeland Launch a Shopping Cart Dance Challenge!

John Legend and Misty Copeland have some fun with their shopping cart while launching Naked Juice’s Drink Good Do Good campaign on Wednesday (September 26) in New YorK City.

The two stars teamed up to launch the newest social dance challenge – the Shopping Cart dance!

For every Shopping Cart dance posted with #FillYourCartForGood, Naked will donate a cart of produce to communities in need. If you didn’t know, nearly 30 million Americans don’t have access to affordable, quality, fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Too many Americans don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” John said. “And 60 percent of Americans don’t even know this problem exists in their own community. I’m excited to join Naked to shed some light on the issue and help make a difference.”