Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 1:23 pm

Julianne Moore Launches New Florale by Triumph Collection in Tokyo!

Julianne Moore Launches New Florale by Triumph Collection in Tokyo!

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she is presented with a bouquet of flowers at the Florale by Triumph 2018 F/W Collection Launch Celebration on Thursday (September 27) in Tokyo, Japan.

The Oscar-winning actress currently serves as the face and ambassador for the lingerie brand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

“Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style — it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful,” Julianne said in the press release. “The collection is stunning and it’s a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family.”


Collection Florale by Triumph
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore launches new florale by triumph collection in tokyo 01
julianne moore launches new florale by triumph collection in tokyo 02
julianne moore launches new florale by triumph collection in tokyo 03
julianne moore launches new florale by triumph collection in tokyo 04
julianne moore launches new florale by triumph collection in tokyo 05

Credit: Jun Sato; Photos: WireImage
Posted to: Julianne Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop