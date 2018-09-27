Julianne Moore Launches New Florale by Triumph Collection in Tokyo!

Julianne Moore is all smiles as she is presented with a bouquet of flowers at the Florale by Triumph 2018 F/W Collection Launch Celebration on Thursday (September 27) in Tokyo, Japan.

The Oscar-winning actress currently serves as the face and ambassador for the lingerie brand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Moore

“Florale by Triumph represents everything I hope for in my style — it is elegant, contemporary, and it makes me feel beautiful,” Julianne said in the press release. “The collection is stunning and it’s a pleasure to be a part of the Triumph family.”



Collection Florale by Triumph