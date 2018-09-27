Justin Hartley Shares Story of How He Was Held at Gunpoint While Dog Sitting - Watch Here!

Justin Hartley appeared on Wednesday’s (September 26) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and shared a crazy story about dog sitting for his friends back in Illinois during his college years.

The 41-year-old This Is Us star recalled his friends who had gone on their honeymoon and asked him to watch their dog, whom he described as their “child.” While watching the dog, Justin had left the window open and the dog jumped out.

“I spent two days tracking this dog down. I lost like 15 pounds, I was running around,” Justin said. “They called me like three or four times a day to check on their dog, and I always had an excuse. I was pretending to be the dog. I was making noises. They were like, ‘He sounds weird.’ I was like, ‘He went on a long walk. He’s exhausted.’”

“I found him on the other side of Carbondale in this woman’s backyard. I went into her backyard, and I cornered the dog. The dog was kind of spooked,” Justin explained. “She comes out with a cordless phone with an antenna and a gun. I was like, ‘Ma’am,’ and I explained.”



