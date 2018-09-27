Kanye West Confirms Album 'Yandhi' to Be Released on Saturday

Kanye West‘s album Yandhi will be released on Saturday (September 29) and he just so happens to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live that night, too!

The 41-year-old entertainer confirmed the news on Twitter and, in addition, also said he expects his album to come in at number two behind Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V.

“we’re releasing Yandhi Saturday night We know it will come in number 2 to my brother Lil Wayne and that’s lovely The universe needs Ye and Wayne music at the same time,” Kanye tweeted.