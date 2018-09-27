Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 6:42 pm

Keira Knightley & Husband James Righton Attend Paris Opera Ballet Gala!

Keira Knightley and husband James Righton walk the carpet while attending the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala on Thursday (September 27) in Paris, France.

The event was held during Paris Fashion Week and was also attended by Marion Cotillard, Ellie Bamber, Stacy Martin, and Astrid Berges-Frisbey.

Keira and James were also spotted that afternoon while leaving their hotel in Paris. See more pics in the gallery!

FYI: Keira is wearing a Chanel Couture dress and Chloe Gosselin shoes. Ellie is wearing Chanel Couture. Stacy is wearing Chanel Couture.

Photos: Getty, INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Ellie Bamber, James Righton, Keira Knightley, Marion Cotillard, Stacy Martin

  • darija

    Those dresses are awful.