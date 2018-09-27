Kendall Jenner Enjoys Crepes With Friends While in France!

Kendall Jenner is having a tasty snack!

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was seen heading out in the city among friends to grab food on Thursday (September 27) in Paris, France.

Kendall was seen enjoying a stroll in the Jardin du Luxembourg, ordering some crepes and checking out the fountains with her friends.

One day before (September 26), Kendall was seen buying flowers at the Monceau Fleurs in Paris, France. She looked chic in a white mini skirt with a white blouse, white strappy high heels and white rimmed sunglasses.