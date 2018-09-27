Kevin Hart On 'Night School': 'It's Based Off Second Chances'

Kevin Hart stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night (September 26) and dished all about his new comedy Night School and how it’s inspired by some of his own life experience.

“It’s based off second chances, that’s what the whole purpose behind the movie is,” the 39-year-old comedian told Seth. “I think so many people frown on second chances. When you don’t get something right the first time, ultimately you’re down and you feel like I’m not going to do it and I’m going to go in another direction. It’s over.”

“This is a movie that shows that it’s okay to go back the second time and give it your all. Take the things you did the first time and apply it for the second time and come out better,” Kevin continued. “Sometimes it takes a third and fourth time, that’s what this is about. I’m a victim of not getting it right the first time for a lot of things.”

Kevin also talked about taking over as principal for a day at a school in Dallas and how Soul Plane‘s poor performance at the box-office helped his comedy career – Watch below!



Kevin Hart Has Bootleggers to Thank for His Comedy Career