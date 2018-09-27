Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 11:27 am

Kristen Bell Reads Trump's Tweets in Her 'Gossip Girl' Voice on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Kristen Bell appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday (September 26) and brought back her role on Gossip Girl to read a few of President Donald Trump‘s tweets!

In case you didn’t know, the 38-year-old actress voiced the omniscient narrator throughout the teen CW series’ run from 2007 to 2012.

“We feel as though a lot of Donald Trump tweets feel very gossip-y,” host Seth, 44, explained. “And so we have asked if you wouldn’t mind reading a few of them with the classic Gossip Girl send-off.”

The first tweet, from August of this year, featured Trump lamenting a jail sentence for an ex-NSA contractor. “Ex-NSA contractor to spend 63 months in jail over ‘classified’ information. Gee, this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did! So unfair Jeff, Double Standard. XOXO, Gossip Girl,” Kristen read – Watch below!


FYI: Kristen is wearing a Paule Ka top, Cushnie et Ochs skirt, Jimmy Choo heels, and earrings by Pearl Collective.

Click inside to watch the rest of Kristen Bell’s appearance on Late Night…


Kristen Bell Talks About the Return of Veronica Mars
Credit: Lloyd Bishop; Photos: NBC
Posted to: Kristen Bell

