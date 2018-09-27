Kristen Bell & Ryan Seacrest Team Up for a Good Cause!

Kristen Bell and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo while attending the Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday night (September 27) at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

The 43-year-old talk show host was joined at the event by his girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

Kristen had a jam-packed day of press that also doubled in a way to give back. Earlier in the day, she turned on the lights of the Empire State Building for the Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund as the organization’s global advocate.

“So very honored to light up the @empirestatebldg in pink and blue today in honor of the @wphfund and their mission to empower women around the world who are working every day to make their communities better. We are here to help,” Kristen wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Lela Rose top and skirt, Jimmy Choo heels, and Pearl Collective earrings at the gala. She is wearing an Ulla Johnson turtleneck, Nanushka pants, Schutz mules, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Zoe Chico earrings at the Empire State Building.