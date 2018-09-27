Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 11:23 pm

Kristen Bell & Ryan Seacrest Team Up for a Good Cause!

Kristen Bell & Ryan Seacrest Team Up for a Good Cause!

Kristen Bell and Ryan Seacrest pose for a photo while attending the Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday night (September 27) at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

The 43-year-old talk show host was joined at the event by his girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

Kristen had a jam-packed day of press that also doubled in a way to give back. Earlier in the day, she turned on the lights of the Empire State Building for the Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund as the organization’s global advocate.

“So very honored to light up the @empirestatebldg in pink and blue today in honor of the @wphfund and their mission to empower women around the world who are working every day to make their communities better. We are here to help,” Kristen wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Lela Rose top and skirt, Jimmy Choo heels, and Pearl Collective earrings at the gala. She is wearing an Ulla Johnson turtleneck, Nanushka pants, Schutz mules, a Jimmy Choo bag, and Zoe Chico earrings at the Empire State Building.
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 01
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 02
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 03
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 04
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 05
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 06
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 07
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 08
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 09
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 10
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 11
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 12
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 13
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 14
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 15
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 16
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 17
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 18
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 19
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 20
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 21
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 22
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 23
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 24
kristen bell ryan seacrest team up for good cause 25

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Kristen Bell, Ryan Seacrest, Shayna Taylor

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop