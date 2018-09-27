Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Hit Red Carpet at 'A Star Is Born' UK Premiere!

Lady Gaga is stunning as she hits the red carpet at the UK premiere of her anticipated film A Star Is Born held at Vue West End in Leicester Square on Thursday (September 27) in London, England.

The 32-year-old entertainer was accompanied by her co-star Bradley Cooper, who makes his directorial debut with the film.

Also in attendance at the premiere was Gaga and Bradley‘s co-star Shangela Laquifa Wadley, as well as Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander and Sir Tom Jones who both came out to show their support.

Gaga and Bradley have just released their duet “Shallow” from the film – Listen here!

FYI: Gaga is wearing an Alexander McQueen gown and Anabela Chan pearl and sustainable lab-grown diamond single earring.