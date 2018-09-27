Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper: 'Shallow' From 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper‘s duet “Shallow” from their film A Star Is Born is finally here, and you can listen to it now!

The duet premiered on Zane Lowe’s World Record on Thursday (September 27) on Apple Music’s Beats 1.

The song is produced by Gaga and Benjamin Rice, and written by Gaga with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson.

“I did work on Joanne with Mark Ronson and I worked on “Shallow” with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando. And we made this song for Ally and Jack and it’s such a special song, you know. It’s two people talking to each other and talking about the need and the drive to dive in to the deep end and stay away from the shallow area. The singing that you’ll hear on the soundtrack, as well as what’s in the movie, is all live. I mean we sang everything live every time. There’s no lip-syncing in this film…it was a great experience,” Gaga said.

Watch the video for “Shallow” below!