Lauv & Julia Michaels Debut 'There's No Way' Music Video - Watch Now!

Lauv and Julia Michaels are teaming up to release the music video for “There’s No Way,” which you can watch right here!

The talented singer-songwriters teamed up to drop their new video on Thursday (September 27).

“Writing with Ari is equal parts funny and serious. He’s the kind of person that can tap into an emotion and then say something random to break up the heaviness in a room. I love that about him,” said Julia of their collaboration.

“Julia is an absolute legend not only as a songwriter but just as a human being. The first time we met we didn’t even write a song, we just talked about life and emo bands and stuff. A few days later me, her, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick got into the room and wrote ‘There’s No Way.’ For me the song is about meeting someone and immediately feeling that connection where you can’t help but have crazy chemistry, and though your lives don’t quite line up in that moment, you know someday everything could go down between you two,” said Lauv.

Watch the video for “There’s No Way” below!