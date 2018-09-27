Leah Remini Claims Katie Holmes Could Lose Custody of Suri For Speaking to Her

Leah Remini is on the cover of LaPalme Magazine‘s new issue, where she’s wearing a dress designed by Lavanya Coodly.

Here’s what the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star had to share with the mag…

On Katie Holmes and Nicole Kidman and why they haven’t spoken out about Scientology: “I don’t consider myself a champion. The people who speak on the show are champions. But I keep wondering – why haven’t Katie Holmes or Nicole Kidman spoken out? I assume they were forced to sign prohibitive documents. Trust me, Katie‘s not allowed to have a meal with me, and we used to be close friends. She could lose custody of Suri. It’s quite sick, really.” Note: Katie‘s ex husband Tom Cruise, the father of Suri, is a Scientologist. Leah used to be a Scientologist.

Creative Director Derek Warburton (who is featured in the photo shoot), on Leah: “Leah Remini is a modern day version of Robinhood, but instead of stealing from the rich to give to the poor she is fighting against oppression and fighting for freedom. America sees Leah as the girl next door and I wanted to show another side of her. We all know her from being on our TV screens as the star of King of Queens and I wanted to show the world that she has huge range and can be as glamorous as any of her contemporaries. I had the most incredible experience with her. Throughout the day she would touch my face and say thank you, that is real appreciation, love and she showed how grateful she was for all of our assets. I cherish a survivor and that is what Leah Remini is. From building herself into an internationally known actress and an American sweetheart into a tough fighter against religious and cult oppression. I have nothing but respect for her journey.”

On if she thought she would be a myth-buster: “Certainly not!…I thought comedy would be my life.”

FYI: Leah‘s makeup is from Stare Cosmetics. She was photographed by Filbert Kung for LaPalme Magazine.

