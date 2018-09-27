Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 11:04 pm

Matthew McConaughey Couples Up with Wife Camila Alves at Samsung's Charity Gala

Matthew McConaughey Couples Up with Wife Camila Alves at Samsung's Charity Gala

Matthew McConaughey walks the red carpet with his wife Camila Alves while attending the Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday night (September 27) at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor is getting Oscar buzz once again for his work in the movie White Boy Rick, which is in theaters now.

Some more stars at the event included Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, Rob Thomas and his wife Marisol Maldonado, High School Musical‘s Monique Coleman, hurdler Lolo Jones, and Jessica Seinfeld.

Samsung’s Charity Gala brings together luminaries from across the worlds of entertainment and business to help raise awareness and money for a variety of important programs that further improve the health and education of children across the U.S.

25+ pictures inside of stars at the charity gala…

Just Jared on Facebook
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 01
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 02
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 03
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 04
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 05
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 06
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 07
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 08
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 09
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 10
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 11
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 12
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 13
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 14
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 15
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 16
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 17
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 18
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 19
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 20
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 21
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 22
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 23
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 24
matthew mcconaughey camila alves samsung gala 25

Credit: Ivan Nikolov; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Camila Alves, Jessica Seinfeld, Lolo Jones, Mariska Hargitay, Matthew McConaughey, Monique Coleman, Peter Hermann, Rob Thomas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop