Matthew McConaughey Couples Up with Wife Camila Alves at Samsung's Charity Gala

Matthew McConaughey walks the red carpet with his wife Camila Alves while attending the Samsung Charity Gala on Thursday night (September 27) at the Manhattan Center in New York City.

The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actor is getting Oscar buzz once again for his work in the movie White Boy Rick, which is in theaters now.

Some more stars at the event included Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann, Rob Thomas and his wife Marisol Maldonado, High School Musical‘s Monique Coleman, hurdler Lolo Jones, and Jessica Seinfeld.

Samsung’s Charity Gala brings together luminaries from across the worlds of entertainment and business to help raise awareness and money for a variety of important programs that further improve the health and education of children across the U.S.

25+ pictures inside of stars at the charity gala…