Meryl Streep Pens Open Letter About Journalism: 'We Need the Brave Ones'

Meryl Streep speaks out in an open letter for PORTER‘s Winter issue, on sale on Friday (September 28).

The issue includes the Incredible Women list, celebrating women around the world who have inspired over the last year.

Here’s what the Mamma Mia! actress had to say…

“We need to protect, defend and thank the current crop of journalists around the world because they, their scruples and their principles are the front-line defense of free and informed people,” Meryl began.

“We need the brave ones out front picking through the field ahead of us for land mines so we don’t step on one, or elect one,” she wrote.

“Bravery is terrifying and actual, bravado is a parade. We see enough examples of Braggadocio and Bravado strutting around on the public stage…but true bravery is Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, blown up in her car for reporting on the Panama Papers….I applaud and revere our female journalists – I love them, and their equally undaunted brothers. We need them now more than ever…”

To see the full letter from Meryl, buy the latest issue of PORTER, on sale globally on Friday (September 28). It’s also available as a Digital Edition here.