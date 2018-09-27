Michael Buble Announces New Album, Drops First Single 'When I Fall In Love' - Listen Now!

Michael Buble is gearing up to drop a new album!

During his Facebook Live on Thursday (September 27), the 43-year-old singer announced that he will be dropping his new 10th studio album, Love (styled as a heart emoji), on November 16.

“This is also an opportunity to say thank you,” Michael said to his fans while opening up his 4-year-old son Noah‘s cancer battle. “On behalf of my family and I, there’s no way that you can know how much it meant to us — how much your prayers, how much your thoughts, how many times you got us through. For me, this is kind of a really small way of being able to thank you, to tell you how much I love you.”

Also during the chat, Michael dropped the first single off of the new album – “When I Fall in Love” – along with the music video.

You can pre-order Michael‘s new album here.

Watch the “When I Fall in Love” video below!