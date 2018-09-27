Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 6:59 pm

Michael Buble Announces New Album, Drops First Single 'When I Fall In Love' - Listen Now!

Michael Buble Announces New Album, Drops First Single 'When I Fall In Love' - Listen Now!

Michael Buble is gearing up to drop a new album!

During his Facebook Live on Thursday (September 27), the 43-year-old singer announced that he will be dropping his new 10th studio album, Love (styled as a heart emoji), on November 16.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Michael Buble

“This is also an opportunity to say thank you,” Michael said to his fans while opening up his 4-year-old son Noah‘s cancer battle. “On behalf of my family and I, there’s no way that you can know how much it meant to us — how much your prayers, how much your thoughts, how many times you got us through. For me, this is kind of a really small way of being able to thank you, to tell you how much I love you.”

Also during the chat, Michael dropped the first single off of the new album – “When I Fall in Love” – along with the music video.

You can pre-order Michael‘s new album here.

Watch the “When I Fall in Love” video below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Michael Buble, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop