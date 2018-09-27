Millie Bobby Brown Films a Dramatic Scene at the Beach for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Millie Bobby Brown is letting out a scream at the beach!

The 14-year-old actress was spotted filming an emotional scene on the beach while filming the next season of Stranger Things on Thursday (September 27) in Malibu, Calif.

Stranger Things 3 is currently in production, and does not yet have an official release date. However, a teaser trailer released in July confirmed the season will be released in the summer of 2019.

The upcoming season will take place in 1985, and reportedly focuses on “forces of evil that are new.”

