Thu, 27 September 2018 at 5:49 pm

Naomi Campbell Gives Kaia Gerber High Praise

Kaia Gerber heads out of her hotel to meet up with mom Cindy Crawford for a bite to eat on Wednesday afternoon (September 26) in Paris, France.

Later on in the day, the 17-year-old model was seen walking in the Chloe fashion show.; and the next day Kaia was spotted in the Off-White show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019.

Just recently, Kaia received a lot of praise from Naomi Campbell.

“She’s adorable,” Naomi shared during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “I’m very proud of Kaia.”

She adds that when they first connected, “We sat on the kitchen table and we just went through all the shows she should do and shouldn’t do at the moment, ’cause she’s a baby. She has followed everything!”
