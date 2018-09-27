Naomi Campbell Shades Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B All in One Interview

Naomi Campbell is throwing some shade!

The supermodel made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday evening (September 26) and was first asked about Kendall Jenner‘s controversial quote that she has to cherry-pick what modeling jobs she does, despite being the world’s highest paid model.

“Next question,” Naomi bluntly responded. If you don’t know, Kendall actually clarified her original quote.

In another portion of the interview, Andy Cohen asked Naomi about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s famous fight at a the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during NYFW.

“No. It was called the ICON party, but there were no icons there,” Naomi said. “I’m going to say it, because I told it to Carine Roitfeld to her face, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t say.”