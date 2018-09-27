Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 11:10 am

Naomi Campbell Shades Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B All in One Interview

Naomi Campbell Shades Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj & Cardi B All in One Interview

Naomi Campbell is throwing some shade!

The supermodel made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday evening (September 26) and was first asked about Kendall Jenner‘s controversial quote that she has to cherry-pick what modeling jobs she does, despite being the world’s highest paid model.

“Next question,” Naomi bluntly responded. If you don’t know, Kendall actually clarified her original quote.

In another portion of the interview, Andy Cohen asked Naomi about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj‘s famous fight at a the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during NYFW.

“No. It was called the ICON party, but there were no icons there,” Naomi said. “I’m going to say it, because I told it to Carine Roitfeld to her face, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t say.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop
  • Pinstripe

    Well she’s right about the icons thing.

  • Camille

    Love how she shaded Kendal