New Parents Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Take a Dip in the Sea in Monaco

“Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks and his girlfriend Chloe Green put their beach bodies on display while taking a dip in the sea on Thursday (September 27) at Monte-Carlo Beach in Monaco.

The couple recently welcomed their son Jayden into the world and they were spotted with the almost four-month-old baby boy (not pictured).

Jeremy shot to fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral on the internet. He began a modeling career after being released from prison in March 2016.

FYI: Chloe is wearing an Emilio Pucci bikini.

