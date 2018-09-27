Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hold Hands at LAX Airport!

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis hold hands as they arrive at LAX Airport on Thursday (September 27) in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress sported a black sweater and gray jeans while the 43-year-old SNL alum tried to keep a low profile under a blue baseball hat as they made their way through their airport to their flight out of town.

Olivia has been busy these past couple of weeks promoting her new movie Life Itself.

In the movie, a young New York couple goes from college romance to marriage and the birth of their first child. The unexpected twists of their journey create reverberations that echo over continents and through lifetimes.

Life Itself is out in theaters now!