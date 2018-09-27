Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 12:52 pm

Penelope Cruz & Salma Hayek Step Out for Vanity Fair's Personality of the Year Awards in Madrid!

Penelope Cruz & Salma Hayek Step Out for Vanity Fair's Personality of the Year Awards in Madrid!

Penelope Cruz keeps it chic and classy in a chiffon gown as she hits the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Personality of the Year (Personaje del Ano) Awards held at Royal Theatre on Wednesday (September 26) in Madrid, Spain

The 44-year-old American Crime Story actress was joined at the event by Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Paz Vega.

The day before, Salma and Francois sat in the front row of the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019.

FYI: Penelope is wearing Chanel Resort. Salma is wearing Gucci.
Just Jared on Facebook
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 01
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 02
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 03
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 04
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 05
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 06
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 07
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 08
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 09
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 10
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 11
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 12
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 13
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 14
penelope cruz salma hayek step out for vanity fairs personality of the year awards 15

Credit: Eduardo Parra; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Francois Henri Pinault, Paz Vega, Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek, Salma Hayek Pinault

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Nicki Minaj and this Formula One racer are fueling romance rumors - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens' is getting ready to drop a new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kristen Bell fights back for getting slammed for smoking weed - TooFab
  • Duchess Meghan Markle has broken royal protocol again - Lainey Gossip
  • Watch BTS' performance on GMA here! - Just Jared Jr
  • RHONY star Bethenny Frankel is leaning on her famous friend after boyfriend's death - Gossip Cop