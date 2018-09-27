Penelope Cruz & Salma Hayek Step Out for Vanity Fair's Personality of the Year Awards in Madrid!

Penelope Cruz keeps it chic and classy in a chiffon gown as she hits the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Personality of the Year (Personaje del Ano) Awards held at Royal Theatre on Wednesday (September 26) in Madrid, Spain

The 44-year-old American Crime Story actress was joined at the event by Salma Hayek and her husband François-Henri Pinault, as well as Paz Vega.

The day before, Salma and Francois sat in the front row of the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019.

FYI: Penelope is wearing Chanel Resort. Salma is wearing Gucci.