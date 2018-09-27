Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 6:31 pm

Robert Pattinson & Mia Goth Step Out for 'High Life' Premiere Amid Reports Their Exes are Dating

Robert Pattinson smirks on the red carpet as he arrives at the premiere of High Life on Thursday night (September 27) at the 2018 San Sebastian International Film Festival in San Sebastian, Spain.

The 32-year-old actor looked handsome at the premiere of his new movie as he was joined at the event by his co-stars Mia Goth, Juliette Bonoche and Agata Buzek, as well as their baby co-star Scarlett Lindsey.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

The premiere comes just days after it was reported that Rob‘s ex-girlfriend FKA twigs and Mia‘s estranged husband Shia LaBeouf. The rumored couple was spotted getting cozy during a recent outing in London.

